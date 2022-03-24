A pair of cold fronts bring wintry feel back to Virginia by the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – So far, March 2022 has been one of the warmest in our area. Following Wednesday’s rain and severe weather in parts of the area, Thursday will still get quite warm. Expect high temperatures to reach the 60s and 70s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 3/24/2022

There’s the chance that some upper level energy will spark isolated showers and storms Thursday evening near and east of the Parkway.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

Otherwise, expect the wind to pick up at times Friday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 3/25/2022

This will bring cooler air back to the region with highs in the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 3/25/2022

Come Saturday, a second cold front will trigger more wind, more chill and a mix of scattered rain/snow showers.

Tracking a strong cold front Saturday, 3/26/2022

The best chance for any streaky accumulation will be above the 3,000 foot level. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be possible throughout the day Saturday. Eventually, this leads to bitter wind chills by late March standards Sunday morning.

Winter fights back for the final weekend of March

Sunday will still be breezy and cold, but we’ll see increasing sunshine throughout the day. I guess it’s safe to say that March is going out like a lion this time around.