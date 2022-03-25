Strong cold front to bring whipping wind, cold air, mountain snow through the weekend

Strong cold front to bring us back to winter this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak system overhead will be enough to trigger some more wind and a few spotty showers Friday.

Expect gusts around 20 to 30 mph out of the west and northwest, bringing afternoon temperatures down a bit in comparison to Thursday.

Zone by zone high temperature forecast for Friday, 3/25/2022

A stronger cold front moves through Saturday. A strong, northwest flow behind that front will trigger a scattering of rain and snow showers at times.

Saturday cold front to bring rain/snow showers, cold air and high wind gusts

Most snow accumulation will be streaky and above the 3,000 foot level. Parts of western Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Highland Counties can expect several inches of snow.

Most snow Saturday accumulates on the west-facing slopes

For most of us, the biggest thing to watch for Saturday is the wind. Gusts of 40 mph or higher will be possible in areas along and west of the Parkway. (It wouldn’t shock me to see a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service.) Make sure to weigh down loose or lightweight objects.

Peak wind gusts expected between Saturday and Monday

It will be breezy at times Sunday, but calmer winds prevail heading into Monday. Temperatures Sunday morning may start around freezing, but a calmer wind Monday morning will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s. Don’t plant just yet!

Freeze potential between Saturday and Monday mornings

Heading into next week, a nearby warm front will a) keep things cooler and b) trigger scattered rain/snow showers Tuesday.

A nearby warm front may spark scattered, light precipitation next Tuesday

Once that front lifts to the north, temperatures will rise by Wednesday and Thursday.