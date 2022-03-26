Cooler, windy at times for the final weekend in March

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the final weekend in March! Even though spring is in full swing, it will feel more like winter the next couple of days.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and we’ll only see a recovery to the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Chilly!

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You’re really going to notice the wind today as it picks up following a frontal passage. In fact, a wind advisory is in effect for places like Blacksburg, Wytheville and Hillsville.

The gusts could peak between 30 and 50 miles per hour. While it won’t be quite as windy Sunday and Monday, you still may notice some breezes.

Peak wind gusts - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

One more wrinkle in the forecast today: scattered rain and snow showers! The chance for precipitation ranges from 20 to 40 percent all day.

The best odds to see flakes will be in the New River Valley and Highlands. I think we might get a brief flurry in Roanoke, but mainly liquid precipitation.

Precipitation types - Through tonight (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you’re looking for warm air to return, you will have to wait a few days! Our forecast models are hinting at a shift in the jet stream to the north by Wednesday.

The ridge would allow high temperatures to return to the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday.