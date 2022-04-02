Seasonable temperatures, varying winds and mainly dry this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the first weekend in April!

The big weather story on April Fools’ Day? Cooler temperatures and strong winds. In fact, Roanoke’s peak wind gust was 43 miles per hour!

It’s doubtful that the wind will be as strong this weekend. Looking at the next three days, the breezes will be most noticeable on Sunday.

Peak wind gusts - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are starting at cold marks this morning, but we’ll warm up pretty quickly into the midday and afternoon. I’m expecting most areas to hit the 60s for highs.

Full sunshine in the morning will be followed by slightly more clouds for the midday and afternoon. Eventually, we’ll be mostly cloudy tonight.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The extra clouds are being sent in by a weak cold front which will pass through tonight into Sunday.

We can’t rule out the possibility of showers and/or snow across the western mountains, but most should stay dry from the frontal passage.

Future Tracker - Sunday 12 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The next best chance of rain? Late Tuesday into Tuesday night. That’s when a storm system will emerge out of the southwest and soak us.

Ad

What we're tracking - Wednesday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I believe most of the rain will be gone by sunrise Wednesday, but we’ll have a few more showers to deal with Thursday.

Temperatures run at or above-average Monday through Thursday, then we could see a slight cool-down on Friday.