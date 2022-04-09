Yet another windy weekend in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second weekend in April, but you wouldn’t know it by the weather forecast! Temperatures are likely to run well below-average all weekend.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, then peaking in the 40s and 50s for highs this afternoon. For perspective, Roanoke’s average high for today is 68 degrees.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s highs won’t be much better. We’re looking at the 50s and 60s tomorrow.

The wind will be a problem for much of the weekend. Sunday night will be the only time you probably won’t notice much wind.

As far as today is concerned, the wind will be out of the west, sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The gusts will peak between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Today's wind - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

One more wrinkle to today’s forecast... some precipitation. If you live in Lynchburg or Southside, you’re likely to stay completely dry.

The western mountains will be favored for snow squalls and also the best chance for accumulation. I believe Roanoke may get a brief rain and/or snow shower at some point this afternoon and/or evening.

Weekend west-slope snow (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The chance for any precipitation leaves the forecast by Sunday and we should have plenty of sunshine.

The big story into the new work week will be a nice warm-up! Highs in the 70s each day and we wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots touched 80.

What we're tracking - Tuesday 6 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Rain can’t be ruled out on any day of the work week, but we believe the highest chances will come Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon.