48º

Weather

Temperature swings continue as we go from winter to spring over the next 36 hours

If you’re shivering this morning, sit tight! Temps return to the 70s soon

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
Tale of two seasons - This morning to Monday afternoon (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question, it’s been cold so far this weekend! We’ve had to deal with wind, rain and snow at times as well.

Temperatures have bottomed out well below-average overnight and we’re sitting in the 30s and 40s as I type this. The wind isn’t making it feel any warmer!

After the cold start, temperatures recover by the afternoon to highs in the 50s and 60s. Still below-average for this time of year, but warmer than yesterday!

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind might be slightly weaker than Saturday, but still noticeable.

Today's wind - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll certainly have more sunshine and we’ll stay completely dry.

The weather looks pretty quiet as we get the work week started on Monday. The big story tomorrow will be the temperatures. Check out how warm it will be in the afternoon!

Monday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Part of the reason for the warm-up is a nice ridge developing in the jet stream. The temperatures stay above-average all week.

We’re tracking a couple of rain chances this week. One system bringing an opportunity for showers Tuesday morning, then a second one sparking storms Thursday afternoon.

What we're tracking - Next two systems (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

email

facebook

twitter