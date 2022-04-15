Good weather for Good Friday, but changes expected over the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front passed through Thursday, sparking some showers and storms in the eastern half of the region. We also saw breezy, shifting winds as the cooler air mass arrived.

Following the front, it is much more chilly than many of the mornings this week. Thursday morning’s temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, but today we’re waking up to the 30s and 40s.

24 hour temperature change - As of 5 a.m. Friday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Don’t let the chilly start fool you. Temperatures recover quickly through the midday into the afternoon.

We’ll peak with temperatures close to or slightly above-average by 3 or 4 p.m. Fun fact: today is the first day of the year with an average high of 70 degrees in Roanoke.

Average highs vs. forecast highs (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also have plenty of sunshine and south breezes to wrap up the week. Good weather for Good Friday!

Another front is poised to move in Saturday and will spark some showers. The best chance for rain will be along the North Carolina/Virginia border during the morning.

Future Tracker - Saturday 11 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Cooler air filters in behind the front and we’re only looking at highs in the 50s and 60s for Easter Sunday. At least it will be dry and sunny.

Ad

Upper air pattern - Sunday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The chilly air will remain locked in early next week and we’ll also throw a good soaking of rain in the mix Monday.

Look for a drying and warming trend by the middle of the week.