One more warm day before cooler air arrives for Easter

ROANOKE, Va. – After a quiet and warm Friday, the weather will be more active as we get the holiday weekend started.

The more active pattern is being caused by a cold front which will sweep through the region. It’s sparking a large area of showers as I type this article.

Luckily for us, most of the rain will miss us to the south. However, we can’t rule out a brief shower first thing this morning for areas along and south of 460.

Any rain is long gone by lunchtime and afternoon.

Rain chance - Next 12 hours (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Even when the rain stops, we’ll keep clouds around much of the day. If you’re looking for sunshine, we may have the opportunity for some peeks late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

The front is passing through, but we won’t immediately see a drop in temperatures. Highs this afternoon hit the 60s and 70s.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind shifts to the northwest tonight, carrying in cooler air. We’ll start the day Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Ad

The cooler trend continues into the afternoon as our highs run in the 50s and 60s. Certainly not COLD, but definitely cooler than what we’ve been used to lately.

You can also expect plenty of sunshine throughout Easter. Here’s how you can plan out various holiday activities.

Easter planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The quiet weather doesn’t last very long as our next storm system moves in on Monday.

We’re looking at a chilly rain and highs in the 40s. It’s not out of the question for the Highlands to see a wintry mix! Chilly!

Future Tracker - Monday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following Monday’s storm, look for a drying and gradual warming trend for the rest of the work week.