Taste of summer continues with hottest weather in 7 months Sunday, Monday

Sunday and Monday to be the warmest since mid to late September

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than a week after snow, sleet and a chilly rain moved through the area, we’re left sweating.

Saturday was just a preview of what’s to come Sunday and Monday.

As high pressure gets stronger over the Eastern U.S., warmer air takes over.

Highs Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley. Elsewhere, our highs reach about 85 to 90°.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

Monday looks to be about the same, though with a few more clouds moving in late in the day and during the evening.

High temperature forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

If we hit 90° Sunday or Monday, it would be the first time we hit that mark in the month of April since 2010 (Southside) and 2013 (Lynchburg and Roanoke).

Tuesday won’t be quite as warm. At this point, we’ll track a cold front that’s produced everything from severe weather in the Plains to wildfires in the Rockies and Desert Southwest to a blizzard in parts of the Northern Plains.

For us, it will bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms move through Tuesday afternoon

Following that, a sliver of cooler air drops south Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air drops in briefly Wednesday through Thursday

Once the wind calms down Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will have the chance to drop into the 30s.

Temperatures fall into the 30s first thing Thursday morning

Patches of frost will be possible before temperatures rise closer to average later in the week into next weekend.