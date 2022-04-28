Not as windy conditions accompany mild sunshine Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a warm start to the week, we had a shock to the system Wednesday with cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Many areas saw wind gusts peak between 30 and 45 miles per hour. Roanoke’s peak wind gust? 48 miles per hour.

We don’t believe the wind will be as strong today, but it will still be noticeable. Expect a northwest breeze from time to time.

Today's wind - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After a chilly start, temperatures will recover to the 60s in many areas by afternoon. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine under high pressure.

Thursday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The quiet weather comes to an end Friday and this weekend, though. That’s because a warm front will be approaching from the west.

I think we stay mainly dry Friday, but shower chances will be with us Saturday and Sunday.

What we're tracking - Sunday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It could be a decent soaking of rain between the two days. The European (ECMWF) model is hinting at about half an inch for many of us.

Rainfall forecast - This weekend (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The headlines for next week will include a return to 80-degree warmth, along with thunderstorms Tuesday.