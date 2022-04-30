Dodging rain at times this weekend; temperatures start to warm up Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The radar is lit up in green as we’re starting our Saturday. The showers are being sparked by a warm front in the vicinity.

Don’t be surprised if you get wet from time-to-time during the morning and midday. Shower chances go down during the afternoon and evening.

Today's rain chances - Hour-by-hour

Temperatures stay below-average as we head into the afternoon. Our highs across much of the region will only top out in the 60s.



Small town shout-out - Saturday

Temperatures start to recover on Sunday. Highs run close-to or slightly above average in the afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures

The extra warmth will provide fuel needed for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area under a level 1 severe weather risk. If any stronger storms develop, we’ll be on the lookout for damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook - Sunday

We’ll dry out on Monday as temperatures return to the 80s in the afternoon for many.

The warmth will stick around for a few days, but we will also have daily scattered storms in the forecast starting Tuesday.