Shower and thunderstorm threat as we flip the calendar over to May

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend and ended the month of April with soggy weather in many parts of the area.

We’re seeing the after-effects of yesterday’s rain this morning as many of us are waking up to fog. Give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination as we deal with the reduced visibility.

It appears we stay dry through much of the morning, but showers and storms start to approach from the west around noon.

The coverage of showers and storms peaks around 2 or 3 p.m. at 80%. This is also when the risk for severe weather is likely to be highest in the Roanoke Valley.

The line of storms continues to progress to the east during the late afternoon and evening. It will be exiting around 6 or 7 p.m.

The primary threats from any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts and/or large hail.

We can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado and/or localized flooding, but I want to stress that those threats are lower.

Drier and warmer air moves in for Monday. We’ll see highs in the low 80s in quite a few locations. Those temperatures are more typical of late May or early June!

You can also expect mostly sunny skies as we get a new work week started.

The warmth is likely to stick around for a few days, but we’ll also welcome scattered storm chances back to the forecast starting Tuesday.