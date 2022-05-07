Yuck! Unpleasantly cool and damp weather to start Mother’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m sure many of you were hoping for a more pleasant weather day after Friday’s storm system produced severe storms across much of the region.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll see many improvements in the pattern as we get the holiday weekend started. The good news is that we don’t have any more severe weather in the forecast.

Look for rain increasing in coverage into the midday and afternoon. We’re likely to see the showers taper off this evening and tonight.

Today's rain chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The rain won’t fall as heavily as Friday, but we could still receive up to 0.25″ of rain. Higher totals will be possible across the western mountains.

The rain will likely keep temperatures down today. Look for those to be steady in the 50s and 60s all day long. For perspective, our average highs run in the 70s.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The rain leaves the forecast for Mother’s Day, but the cool air will stick around. We will start the day with temperatures in the 40s and rise to the 50s by afternoon.

Ad

If our forecast holds, it will be the coolest Mother’s Day on record in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville.

Coolest Mother's Days - Sunday vs. records (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures start to warm back up during the work week. We’re close to average again by Wednesday.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The next best chance of rain after today does not arrive until Friday at the earliest.