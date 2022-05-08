Dress warmly, moms! This Mother’s Day could be the coolest on record

ROANOKE, Va. – I have good news and bad news in the forecast for the moms out there! The good: we’ll be much drier than Friday and Saturday.

The bad: clouds will remain locked in and it could be the coolest Mother’s Day on record.

Temperatures start in the 40s for many of us, before warming into the 50s during the afternoon.

Our forecast highs for Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville would break the “record coolest high” for Mother’s Day.

Mother's Day planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Some nice changes are in the forecast as we head into the new work week! You can thank high pressure for the more pleasant weather.

Future Tracker - Monday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures on Monday. You can expect this kind of weather to persist through Thursday.

Monday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Long-range forecast models are hinting at wetter weather finally returning by Friday and next weekend. This lines up well with the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 6-10 day precipitation outlook.