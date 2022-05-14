Showers and storms likely on a seasonably warm Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a cloudy and mild start to the day for many of us as temperatures are sitting in the 50s and 60s as I type this.

Temperatures will rise to the 70s across much of the area as we hit the afternoon highs around 3 or 4 p.m.

These levels are pretty close to what we typically expect for the middle of May.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the seasonable warmth, we’ll be tracking the chance for showers and storms for much of the day.

Peak coverage of the rain is expected during the afternoon, with chances tapering off this evening.

Today's rain chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As today’s storm system clears out of the area, temperatures warm up on Sunday.

We start the day in the 60s, then peak in the 80s during the afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The warmth will fuel the possibility of severe weather, although the risk isn’t quite as high as areas to the west.

We’ll have another small chance of severe storms Monday, with a higher chance east of the region.