59º

LIVE

Weather

Scattered storms Sunday, but the clouds should clear in time for the lunar eclipse!

We’ll be partly cloudy and mild overnight if you’re planning to enjoy the show in the skies

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
Total lunar eclipse - Timeline (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday featured sunshine at times, but also some showers and storms. We’re seeing the after-effects of the rain this morning in the form of fog across much of the area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the late morning and midday.

The afternoon and evening will feature more clouds and the risk for scattered storms. Here’s a snapshot of clouds, precipitation and temperatures at 4 p.m.

Future Tracker - Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms will carry the risk for damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. We’ve been included in a level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

I believe the clouds and rain will clear out in time for tonight’s lunar eclipse! Temperatures should be pretty comfortable if you’re looking to view the show.

Future Tracker - Monday 12 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The eclipse starts at 10:15 p.m. and ends at 2:10 a.m. Here’s what it will look like at its peak.

Lunar eclipse - Sunday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Feel free to share any photos you get of the eclipse via the Pin It feature on our weather app and WSLS.com.

Monday will also feature a risk of scattered storms and severe weather. Temperatures run quite warm again.

We’ll have a small dip in the temperatures Tuesday before another warm-up. Look for the mercury to hit 90 degrees in many areas by Friday afternoon!

Upper level air pattern - Friday 9 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re likely to stay hot and sunny into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

email

facebook

twitter