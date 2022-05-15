Scattered storms Sunday, but the clouds should clear in time for the lunar eclipse!

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday featured sunshine at times, but also some showers and storms. We’re seeing the after-effects of the rain this morning in the form of fog across much of the area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the late morning and midday.

The afternoon and evening will feature more clouds and the risk for scattered storms. Here’s a snapshot of clouds, precipitation and temperatures at 4 p.m.

Any storm that forms will carry the risk for damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. We’ve been included in a level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

I believe the clouds and rain will clear out in time for tonight’s lunar eclipse! Temperatures should be pretty comfortable if you’re looking to view the show.

The eclipse starts at 10:15 p.m. and ends at 2:10 a.m. Here’s what it will look like at its peak.

Feel free to share any photos you get of the eclipse via the Pin It feature on our weather app and WSLS.com.

Monday will also feature a risk of scattered storms and severe weather. Temperatures run quite warm again.

We’ll have a small dip in the temperatures Tuesday before another warm-up. Look for the mercury to hit 90 degrees in many areas by Friday afternoon!

We’re likely to stay hot and sunny into next weekend.