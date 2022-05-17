Enjoy! Pleasant stretch of weather preceded high heat later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels have dropped considerably following the passage of a front Monday.
That’s making for comfortable mornings and warm afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs Tuesday reach the 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands. Elsewhere, highs reach about 80 to 84°.
We face a similar situation Wednesday, though with more of a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Clouds increase later as a cluster of thunderstorms gets going to our west. Part of this will move into our area while diving southward Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Where these storms develop comes down to the location of a warm front, but they could pack a punch Thursday morning.
That warm front rises north throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, allowing some big-time heat to settle in.
Thursday’s highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s, but Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days we’ve seen since late last August!
For some, we’ll be within about 2 to 4° of record levels each afternoon. Any storms that develop will be isolated, but strong, so make sure to download our app!