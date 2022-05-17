Enjoy! Pleasant stretch of weather preceded high heat later this week

Tuesday's forecast gets an A+ from start to finish

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels have dropped considerably following the passage of a front Monday.

That’s making for comfortable mornings and warm afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday reach the 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands. Elsewhere, highs reach about 80 to 84°.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/17/2022

We face a similar situation Wednesday, though with more of a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/18/2022

Clouds increase later as a cluster of thunderstorms gets going to our west. Part of this will move into our area while diving southward Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Showers and storms becoming possible Wednesday night

Where these storms develop comes down to the location of a warm front, but they could pack a punch Thursday morning.

Location of a warm front determines our chance for morning thunderstorms Thursday

That warm front rises north throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, allowing some big-time heat to settle in.

Big-time heat moves in Friday and Saturday

Thursday’s highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s, but Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days we’ve seen since late last August!

Friday and Saturday's high temperatures likely within a few degrees of record levels

For some, we’ll be within about 2 to 4° of record levels each afternoon. Any storms that develop will be isolated, but strong, so make sure to download our app!