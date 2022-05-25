Heads up: Stormy pattern develops ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For the last couple days, we’ve been well under the influence of a cool air wedge. That’s left us cloudy, gloomy and damp at times. We expect the clouds to linger throughout the day Wednesday, as the wedge holds on tightly.

Cool air wedge lingers through most of Wednesday

Highs will climb a few degrees higher than they did Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll still stay 10 to 15° below average for late May.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/25/2022

Once the wedge breaks up Thursday, highs will reach the 70s.

Showers and storms, however, will form in this newly-warmed atmosphere. Most of these form west of US-220 during the evening and night.

First round of storms Thursday evening/night

A line of heavy rain and storms is likely overnight into Friday morning. Our recently-waterlogged ground may lead to a localized flood threat by then.

Storms continue to dump heavy rain Friday morning

Our main storm system still lingers west Friday. Any breaks in the sun can warm us up, destabilizing the atmosphere enough for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Flood and severe weather threat for Friday, 5/27/2022

Isolated storms form again Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As high pressure takes control of our weather, we turn drier and hotter Sunday and Memorial Day.

Memorial Day weekend forecast - 2022

That sets the tone for much of next week, which is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s most recent 6-to-10 day outlooks.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 outlook through early June 2022

For updates on our next chance for storms and the holiday weekend forecast, make sure to download our weather app.