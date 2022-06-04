First weekend in June features cool mornings, warm afternoons and lots of sun

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a recent cold front, we’re enjoying cooler and less humid air. You’re certainly feeling the difference as you’re stepping out the door this morning.

As I type this, temperatures range from the mid 40s to near 60 degrees. Pretty cool for early June!

We’ll overcome the cool start pretty quickly as temperatures rapidly rise. Many of us will peak in the 80s for highs by afternoon.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We also expect lots of sunshine with high pressure overhead.

The nice weather is expected to persist into Sunday, which is good news for anyone participating in the Ironman triathlon in the Roanoke Valley!

Ironman forecast - Sunday 6:30 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

High pressure stays in control of the weather on Sunday, but the next front starts to come into view well to our west.

You can also see the tropical system we’re keeping our eye on staying out to sea.

What we're tracking - Sunday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front gets closer to us by the middle of this upcoming week. That will mean increased storm chances, especially Wednesday.

Rain & storm chances - Next five days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also have plenty of warmth and humidity to contend with for much of the work week.