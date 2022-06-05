Another nice day to wrap up the weekend, but humidity levels creep up soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures have bottomed out in the 40s and 50s again this morning. Keep that in mind if you’re heading out to cheer on triathletes competing in the Ironman today.

Ironman forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We overcome the cool start to warm up into the 70s and 80s again this afternoon. You can expect mostly sunny skies to wrap up the weekend.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ve been enjoying a respite from the muggies this weekend and that’s expected to continue into Monday.

Look for the higher humidity to return by midweek. A frontal boundary will be well north of the region and the flow will be out of the south. That will allow tropical moisture to filter in.

Tracking humidity - Wednesday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

By Tuesday and Wednesday, our dew points will be running in the 60s. The extra moisture will also help fuel thunderstorms, especially Wednesday.

Dew point scale - Starting Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shower and storm chances look lower Thursday and Friday, but could creep up again by the weekend.