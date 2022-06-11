Small rain chances, warm temperatures precede work week heat wave

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning and welcome to the weekend! If you live north of 460, the ground may be a little wet first thing this morning. We had some showers overnight up that way.

Most of us stayed dry overnight, but a few locations could get a shower and/or storm this afternoon and evening. Here’s the chance for rain hour-by-hour.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you miss out on the rain, you’re just looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm afternoon high temperatures.

We peak in the 70s and 80s by 3 or 4 p.m.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for lows in the 50s and 60s overnight. We’ll also have mostly cloudy skies and 30% rain chances.

Temperatures will be on the rise Sunday as many of us peak in the mid to upper 80s for highs. We’ll be mostly dry with a little more sunshine.

Here’s a snapshot of cloud cover, precipitation and temperatures at 2 p.m.

Future Tracker - Sunday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The warm-up doesn’t end there. We start a heat wave on Monday, which could last at least three to five days depending on where you live.

The reason for the heat wave? A big upper-level ridge that will be heating up much of the eastern half of the country.

Upper level air pattern - Wednesday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The higher heat and humidity could also come with scattered storms at times. At the moment, I have 40% rain chances in the forecast Tuesday through Friday.