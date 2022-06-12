Warmth, humidity fuels small chance of severe storms Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were out and about Saturday, you may have completely avoided rain or came across an isolated downpour.

The same outlook is in our forecast for the second half of the weekend. You’ll have plenty of dry time, but there could be an isolated storm at any point.

If I had to pick the highest coverage of the storms, it would be the afternoon between 2 and 5 p.m.

Any storm that forms could carry the risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of the area under a level 1 (marginal) risk. We’re watching the threat for damaging winds and/or large hail.

If you live east of the Blue Ridge, your risk is slightly higher. Those areas will also carry the threat for an isolated tornado.

If there’s any threat we can rule out, it’s the chance for localized flooding. We’ve been pretty dry lately and there won’t be enough rain to cause floodwaters.

The storms are being fueled by extra warmth and humidity today. It appears dew points will run in the 60s and afternoon high temperatures will be in the 80s.

Temperatures and humidity go even higher than this during the work week! In fact, we’re going to be close to or breaking record highs on a few days.

The day I’m most confident in a record being broken? Tuesday, when many of us will be close to or exceeding 100° in the afternoon.

If you’re looking for some cooler air, it doesn’t appear it will arrive until at least next weekend.