Heat and humidity sparks isolated storms again Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – We have what I like to call the “air you can wear” as we’re kicking off our Thursday. That means the temperatures and humidity are starting off well above average.

The summer-like trend continues into this afternoon as many areas exceed 90° again. The highest temperatures are likely to be felt around 2 or 3 p.m.

Thursday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high heat and humidity will spark the risk for isolated storms later today. Here’s what the radar could look like at 3 p.m.

What we're tracking - Thursday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms could strengthen to a severe one. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire area under a level 1 (marginal) risk.

Here are the potential threats from any stronger storms.

Storm threats - This afternoon/evening (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I think the risk for storms will be lower Friday, but we’ll still be hot and humid.

BIG changes are coming Saturday in the form of cooler temperatures and reduced humidity. The nice weather sticks with us through Father’s Day.

Part of the reason for the cool-down? The “heat dome” we’ve been talking about will retreat to the west and an upper-level trough will be set up to our east.

Upper level air pattern - Sunday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The heat dome takes back over next week as highs return to the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.