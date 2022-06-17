One more round of heat, storms Friday; cooler weekend ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Another round of heat and humidity Thursday led to another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

While we successfully avoided tornado warnings/reports, there were numerous wind damage and hail reports across the region.

Storm reports - Past 24 hours

Unfortunately, we will once again have the risk for severe weather in your Friday forecast.

It appears the best chance for scattered storms to come through would be between 2 and 6 p.m. The main threats from these storms will be damaging wind gusts and/or large hail, although localized flooding can’t be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of the region under a level 2 (”slight”) risk today.

Severe weather outlook - Friday afternoon

The potentially severe weather is once again being driven by high heat and humidity.

Roanoke and Blacksburg tied record highs Thursday, and it appears many of us will be close to mid-June records again.

Friday high temperatures

Following a front, we’ll be MUCH cooler on Saturday. You can see on the map below the high heat (the bright orange contour) will have retreated far to the south by Saturday morning.

What we're tracking Saturday 8 a.m.

You’ll really feel the changes in the mornings on Father’s Day and Monday. We’re forecasting lows in the 40s and 50s on both days.

Those kinds of morning temperatures are more typical of early October!

Relief from the heat coming

The relief from the heat will be pretty short-lived, however. We expect the high heat and humidity to build back in next week.