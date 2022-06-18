Relief! Cooler, less humid weather settles in for Father’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After six consecutive days with a high in the 90s for some of us, we’re FINALLY getting some relief!

Following the passage of two cold fronts, we’re starting the day with temperatures in the 60s. The warm-up from here will be much slower than in recent days.

Look for highs to top out in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We’ll also enjoy plenty of sunshine.

Saturday high temperatures

Just about the only negative you could say about today’s weather is the wind, which is actually part of the reason we’re cooling down.

The northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour, but could gust higher at times.

Today's wind and wind gusts

The wind is likely to back off some tonight and Sunday.

Temperatures bottom out in the 40s and 50s overnight, leading to a cool start to Father’s Day. Keep that in mind if you have an early tee time with Dad!

Tomorrow’s highs appear to be similar to today. Looking good!

Father's Day planner

Eventually, the big heat and humidity will return. You can see the jet stream retreating to the north by Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing the above-average temperatures to spill east.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 5 p.m.

The extra heat and humidity could also cause the weather pattern to become more unsettled. We have 20-40% rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.