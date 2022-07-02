Seasonably hot with scattered storms at times this holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the holiday weekend! If you’re getting started early this morning, it will be warm out there for you. We’re waking up in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures rise to seasonably hot levels by the afternoon. Most of us peak in the 80s, although a couple of spots will be capable of the low 90s.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The hot weather will provide fuel for scattered storms later today. It appears we need to watch the afternoon for the highest rain coverage.

Here are the chances hour-by-hour.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms could produce severe weather. We’re mainly looking out for localized wind damage and large hail, although I can’t rule out localized flooding.

If there is some good news to pass along, it’s that the odds of an isolated tornado are very low.

Storm threats - Saturday & Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather will be possible again Sunday as a front sets up to the south of us. The odds will be higher if you live south of US 460.

We’re looking at the same threats as today with any storms that form Sunday afternoon.

Ad

What we're tracking - Sunday 6 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front is expected to sink further south on Monday. This should keep many of us dry for the 4th of July!

We’ll be pretty hot for your backyard barbecues and warm for fireworks displays.

4th of July planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Hot, unsettled weather is in the forecast for the new work week.