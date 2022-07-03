More storms in the forecast Sunday, but the 4th is looking drier!

ROANOKE, Va. – As expected, scattered showers and storms developed in Saturday’s heat and humidity. Those storms produced heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and hail.

I think the threats from today’s storms will be slightly different. We’re mainly looking at localized flooding and lightning today.

The highest risk for localized flooding will be closer to the Virginia/North Carolina border.

Today's flood risk (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The timing of storms should be similar, though. The peak coverage will be during the afternoon once again.

We’ve put the chances in the New River Valley and Southside at 60%, while we’ll be slightly drier in Roanoke, Lynchburg and the Highlands.

Rain/storm coverage - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Outside of any storms, it will be warm-to-hot again during the afternoon. We’re mainly looking at highs in the 80s, although a couple spots may exceed 90°.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As storm chances come down for the 4th of July, temperatures may creep up slightly.

Outside of a stray shower or storm, it’s looking like a nice holiday!

What we're tracking - Monday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Storm chances creep back up as you head back to work after the long holiday weekend. We’ll keep the summer heat around, too.