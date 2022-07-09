Localized flood threat Saturday as numerous showers and storms move through

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming off the 4th of July, our area was pretty parched! We were at a deficit for rain so far this summer.

Following an unsettled work week, our lawns and gardens are looking a little greener! Everyone has received measurable rain over the past four days.

One of the hotspots for rain has been Franklin County. Radar estimates 4-6″ of rain has fallen there since Tuesday.

Rainfall - This week

The areas that have seen the most rain this week need to be especially mindful today! That’s because more rain is in the forecast.

The coverage of showers and storms will be highest in the afternoon and evening. Here’s the hour-by-hour chances.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour

Any areas that see a downpour will be at the risk of localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed areas east of the Blue Ridge at the highest risk for flood waters.

In addition to the clouds and rain, we expect slightly cooler temperatures today. Look for highs in the 80s across much of the area.

Saturday high temperatures

Following a cold front, we could be even cooler on Sunday. Highs tomorrow will run in the 70s and low 80s.

We also will have another chance for rain in our forecast. I don’t believe we get quite as much as today, though.

Sunday high temperatures

Monday is likely to be the best day weather-wise of the week! There’s a couple of reasons for that.

One, we’re looking at a drop in humidity levels and two, any rain and/or storms are likely to stay south of us.

Highs on Monday will be in the 80s, so not too hot as you’re heading back to work.

What we're tracking - Monday 12 p.m.

Hotter temperatures are poised to return by Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat will eventually come with more unsettled weather.