Cloudy, cool and damp weather today, but we trend drier and warmer soon

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question, it’s been an active stretch of weather in Southwest and Central Virginia! That’s good news, as we’ve cut into our rainfall deficit that we’ve been in this summer.

A front to the south will provide enough moisture for more rain today, especially in the morning hours. The highest chances will be in the New River Valley and Southside. We believe those areas could see a threat from localized flooding, too.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour

We also will be affected by the infamous wedge (or cold air damming) today. That means there will be plenty of clouds around and temperatures will be held down.

We’re looking at highs in the 70s, which would be more typical of early October!

Sunday high temperatures

After a cool start Monday, temperatures will recover nicely by afternoon. I don’t think we quite get back to seasonal averages, but it will still be a good bit warmer than today.

We also expect completely dry conditions under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday high temperatures

The hotter temperatures continue to build in on Tuesday. Many of you will be back into the 90s for highs.

I can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of you should stay dry.

Upper level air pattern - Tuesday 3 p.m.

Higher shower and storm chances will eventually return to the forecast. At this time, we expect Wednesday and Thursday to be the wettest days.