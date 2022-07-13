Summer storms linger in the southern half of the area Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Those storms Tuesday evening were a doozy! The front that caused those storms is splitting our area in half Wednesday, resulting in the storm coverage you see above.
The overall time frame for these storms is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Any storms that form won’t move very quickly, so we’ll have to watch for localized flooding.
Temperatures won’t get quite as high as they did Tuesday, due to increased cloud cover.
Once this front clears the area, however, the humidity will drop off a bit heading into Thursday.
While we’ll still be warm/hot, we’ll at least be able to tolerate it a little more.
Our front stalls south of the area, keeping most any tropical moisture at bay. This results in the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend.
If you plan on heading to the beach, especially the Gulf Coast, watch out for periods of heavy rain late this week into the weekend.
No matter where you are, take us on the go by downloading our weather app.