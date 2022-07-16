Typical summer weather this weekend with seasonable heat and a few storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We will be under a typical summer weather pattern this weekend with seasonable heat and isolated to scattered storms.

You’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s this Saturday morning. As the day progresses, we’ll heat up to the 80s across much of the area. A couple of spots may be able to hit 90 degrees.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The heat and humidity will provide enough fuel for isolated storms. We’re looking at the 2 to 6 p.m. timeframe for the highest coverage.

With that said, it’s not a guarantee that your location receives a shower or thunderstorm today. That’s why we say isolated!

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms could produce a threat for localized flooding. The risk for localized wind damage and/or large hail will be in our farthest eastern zones.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the severe weather threat could be slightly more widespread. I’ve also upped the rain/storm chances to 40-percent.

Severe weather threat - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Rain chances peak Monday at 60-percent and the more active weather will come with extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Following the brief cool-down, the heat builds again into the middle of the week. We’re likely to peak in the low to mid 90s by Wednesday.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re mainly dry outside of a stray shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm coverage gets slightly higher along a front Thursday.