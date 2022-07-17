Localized flood threat through Monday as rain, storms move through

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of you saw showers, storms or even severe weather amid the very warm and humid conditions Saturday.

The active weather pattern rolls on today as scattered showers and storms develop in the heat and humidity this afternoon and evening.

Outside of the rain, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s to low 90s. Here’s your small town shout-out.

Small town shout-out - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The risk for storms will be in our forecast again on Monday. With the higher coverage of rain, we may see a small pull-back in temperatures.

Look for highs mainly in the 80s as we get the work week started.

Monday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm will have the capability to produce heavy downpours through Monday. Here’s the zone-by-zone rainfall totals through Monday night.

Rainfall in your zone through Monday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The above totals might not look like much, but they could be enough to cause localized flooding if enough rain falls in a short amount of time.

The risk for localized flooding is across most of the area today, then confined to areas west of the Parkway Monday.

Following Monday, we’re mainly dry outside of a stray/isolated shower or storm for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will rise as the jet stream lifts to the north. It could be a prolonged heat wave with highs well into the 90s on multiple days in a row.

The next big thing - Prolonged heat wave (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

At this time, we expect the hottest days to be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.