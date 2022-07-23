Record watch! High heat puts records in jeopardy this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been talking about it all week; and finally, the peak of the heat wave is here!

Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning for many of you, but we’ll heat up very quickly. Some of you could be close to 90 degrees by lunchtime.

We’ll hit our highs for the day around 3 or 4 p.m. Those highs range from the low 90s in the New River Valley to the upper 90s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

If our forecast verifies, many areas will be close to record highs. In fact, we have Lynchburg tying its record of 98 degrees from 2010!

Rain and storm chances don’t look very high today, so we won’t get much relief from the heat.

Similar weather is in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Make sure you’re taking the proper precautions to beat the heat!

A pattern shift is expected into the new work week. This will be driven by an increase in moisture levels.

The increase in moisture levels will lead to an increase in rain and storm chances. We also expect some cooler temperatures, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re running at a rainfall deficit this summer, so the showers and storms will certainly be welcome. I think the cooler air will be welcome, too!