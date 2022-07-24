One more very hot day before cooler, wetter pattern takes over

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming into the weekend, we told you that we would be in range of record highs. We didn’t quite break any records Saturday, but it was still very hot outside!

We’ll peak at similar levels this afternoon to what we had Saturday afternoon. You can expect highs well into the 90s.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Showers and storms overperformed our forecast models Saturday and some of you even saw severe weather.

Since we’re going to have similar heat and humidity today, I upped the storm chances a bit to 30-percent. Don’t be surprised if you see an isolated storm, mainly between 3 and 7 p.m.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Rain/storm chances go even higher with a front in the vicinity Monday. We’ll be mainly watching the afternoon and evening again for storms to develop.

Here’s a snapshot of precipitation, clouds and temperatures at 6 p.m.

Future Tracker Monday 6 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You notice the yellow, orange and red colors on the map above, indicating storms that could be strong-to-severe.

The primary threats from the strongest storms will be localized wind damage and/or flooding. We’ll have similar threats in the forecast Tuesday.

Ad

Storm threats - Monday & Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday will also feature cooler temperatures, but we’ll see the heat bounce back as the week progresses.