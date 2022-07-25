77º

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area through Monday evening

Any storms that develop could produce strong winds, heavy rain and lightning

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Severe thunderstorm watch (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday evening.

LIVE: Severe thunderstorm watch

The Roanoke Valley has been included in the watch, along with the Lynchburg area. We’re watching storms move from west to east ahead of an approaching front.

Any storm that strengthens in the heat and humidity could produce localized wind damage and/or flooding.

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

