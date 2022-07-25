Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area through Monday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday evening.

Watch here or below:

LIVE: Severe thunderstorm watch WATCH LIVE: Although today started pretty quiet, this afternoon has seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which have turned severe | Jeff Haniewich WSLS 10 News has the latest MORE INFO: https://10.wsls.com/3PY2pZz Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Monday, July 25, 2022

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 503 is in effect until 10pm EDT for much of the Mid Atlantic. Wind damage and a few gusts to 60 mph will be possible with strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening. Please see your local NWS office and https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt for more info pic.twitter.com/Mv8Eo21O5U — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 25, 2022

The Roanoke Valley has been included in the watch, along with the Lynchburg area. We’re watching storms move from west to east ahead of an approaching front.

Any storm that strengthens in the heat and humidity could produce localized wind damage and/or flooding.

