Final weekend of July features mainly dry weather Saturday, then rain/storms Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend, which also happens to be the final weekend of July. We’re getting it off to a pretty good start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, along with a dry radar.

We will warm up from here as temperatures peak in the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’ll be dry today.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

One thing you might notice if you’re out and about today is the reduced humidity. Dew points stay in a tolerable category (around 60 degrees) today.

It will feel much more humid Sunday and Monday as rain and storm chances rise.

Muggy meter - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It wouldn’t be a shock to see showers move in late tonight ahead of a wet Sunday.

The shower and storm chances will be brought by a warm front coming in from the southwest.

What we're tracking - Sunday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There could be heavy downpours, which would cause the risk for flash flooding.

More rain is in the forecast Monday, but we don’t believe the risk for flooding will be *as* high.

Flood threat - Sunday & Monday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Many areas will receive 0.5 to 1″ of rain over the two days. There could be some isolated higher amounts, depending on where the heaviest downpours set up.

The mid-to-late work week timeframe will be dominated by hot and mainly dry conditions.