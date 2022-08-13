Starting the weekend with comfortable temperatures, low humidity and sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. – It feels like we’ve been talking about a pattern shift for ages and it’s finally arrived just in time for the weekend!

You may have a bit of a shock to the system when you walk out the door this morning as temperatures have bottomed out in the 50s.

We overcome the cool start by midday and afternoon as temperatures peak in the 70s and 80s. We also expect lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Saturday high temperatures

A big thing you’ll notice about the weather is a lack of humidity! We don’t expect the dew points to rise again until Monday.

Muggy meter - Next three days

We’re dry much of the day Sunday, but the forecast models are hinting at isolated showers and storms moving in late in the day.

Here’s a snapshot of clouds, precipitation and temperatures at 8 p.m. The chance for rain stays in the forecast through Sunday night.

Future Tracker - Sunday 8 p.m.

The start of the work week is likely to be active. We have 40 to 60-percent chances for rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

Rain & storm coverage - Next five days

The clouds and rain could keep temperatures down. We’ve got forecast highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures could bounce back slightly later in the week, but still below-average through Friday.