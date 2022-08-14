Showers and storms return to the forecast late Sunday into Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. – It was certainly a nice start to the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures!

It appears we keep the temperatures at similar levels this afternoon. Our highs in the 70s and 80s will be four to six degrees below-average.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The humidity will also stay reasonable as dew points linger in the 50s to near 60.

One of the changes in our forecast? Extra cloud cover, as we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

We’ll also have the chance for showers and storms, although I believe the rain will hold off until the later stages of the day.

Here’s the approximate timing through the daylight hours.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Rain chances increase overnight tonight and it could come down heavily at times. We’ll be watching out for the risk of flooding west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

It also won’t be as cool overnight as many locations see lows in the 60s instead of the 50s.

Sunday night low temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

More rain is in your Monday forecast, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and/or evening.

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures down as we’re only expecting highs in the 70s.

Future Tracker - Monday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday. All told, we’re looking at a wet stretch of weather the next three days.

Here’s an approximation of rainfall totals from the ECMWF model through Tuesday night.

Rainfall forecast - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are also likely to be well below-normal throughout the week.