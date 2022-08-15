Happy Augtober! Noticeably cool start to the week with showers Monday

Highs in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been one of the warmest summers on record (for some), so the beginning of the week should come as a bit of a shock to the system.

High pressure to the north wedges unseasonably cool air into the region (we’re talking highs 10-15° below average Monday-Wednesday), while low pressure to the south supplies the moisture.

Weather pattern for Monday, 8/15/2022

That means occasional rain showers Monday into Tuesday morning. Localized flooding may become possible in areas that see repeated rounds of moderate-to-heavy rainfall.

High temperatures each day mostly range between only 70 and 75°, which is your average for early to mid October.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

Through mid-week, the front that produced storm chances Sunday (and will continue to do so Monday) will be too far south to mean anything substantial for us.

Weather pattern for Wednesday, 8/17/2022

Therefore, temperatures stay below average but storm chances stay low.

Later in the week and into the upcoming weekend, a southwest flow to the air pattern brings that front back north. Therefore, highs reach the 70s and 80s with scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.

Ad

Weather pattern for the weekend of 8/20 and 8/21/2022

For the latest forecast updates, radar and alerts, be sure to check back frequently with our weather app.