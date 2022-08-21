Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some

ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week.

Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon.

The clouds and rain are likely to keep temperatures down. Our highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. We have Roanoke forecast at 80° exactly.

The rain could be heavy at times and cause the risk for localized flooding, especially during the afternoon and/or evening.

The areas we’re watching closely include Lynchburg, Lexington, Covington and Hot Springs. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out in the Roanoke Valley, either.

We’ve had a change in the forecast with regards to Monday. Shower and storm coverage doesn’t look *as* high as we have previously anticipated.

There still could be scattered storms around, mainly during the afternoon and/or evening. We expect temperatures to rebound a bit for the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be drier with just a stray shower or storm possible.

As we dry out, temperatures continue to warm up. Many of you will peak in the upper 80s for highs by the middle of the week.

The weather could get a little more unsettled by Thursday, Friday and the weekend. At the moment, we have isolated-to-scattered storms in the forecast each day.