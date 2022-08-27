It’s a copy and paste forecast! Heat, humidity, isolated storms this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re starting the day with patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s.

The fog should burn off shortly after sunrise and temperatures will warm very quickly. Look for temperatures in the 70s and 80s by lunchtime.

We peak in the 80s and low 90s by 3 or 4 p.m. You can also expect the “air you can wear” as humidity sticks with us.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The heat and humidity will provide fuel for showers and storms to develop, mainly between 3 and 6 p.m.

The storms will stay isolated, but any that move over your location could produce heavy downpours and lightning.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We expect similar conditions on Sunday: heat, humidity and isolated afternoon storms.

Localized flooding will be possible both weekend days. We’ll be mainly watching areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and south of US-460.

Flood threat - Saturday & Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We stay hot as we head into the new work week. In fact, the hottest day of the next seven will be Tuesday.

Ad

We could see a bit of a pattern shift as we flip the calendar to September later in the week, though!

Look for slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Thursday and Friday.

Upper air pattern - Thursday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The more comfortable air will also come with plenty of sunshine.