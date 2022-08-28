Summer heat and humidity lingers before a front triggers a pattern shift

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re in the dying days of August, but it’s feeling more like July outside! We’ll once again deal with summery heat and humidity to wrap up the weekend.

Look for temperatures to go from the 60s to the 80s by afternoon. A couple of spots may touch 90 degrees.

We also expect partly cloudy skies, plenty of humidity and perhaps a stray shower or storm during the afternoon.

The heat and humidity is expected to linger into the new work week. Look for highs in the low 90s, along with high dew points.

The dark green color on the map below indicates the rich humidity that will still be with us by Tuesday.

Out ahead of a cold front, look for scattered storms to develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Behind the front, we’ll see a dip in humidity and some slightly cooler temperatures.

The comfortable air should come with plenty of sunshine, too.

Switching gears to the tropics, we’re approaching the historical peak of hurricane season. You’ll likely hear more about tropical storms and/or hurricanes in the coming weeks.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted a system in the central Atlantic with a 60% chance of tropical development in the next five days.

There are also some other areas of interest with low chances of development.

If any of these get a name, the next name on the list is Danielle. Stay vigilant as the peak of hurricane season approaches!