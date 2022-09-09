Enjoy today! A calm Friday precedes cool, unsettled weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday! We’re starting the day with patches of fog and mostly cloudy skies.

As an upper-level low sinks to the south of us, we’ll see moisture levels drop as the day goes on. The dip in humidity helps clear the clouds out!

Cloud cover forecast - Next 12 hours (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the sun comes out, the temperatures warm up. It appears many of you peak in the 70s and 80s for the afternoon high.

Friday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Week 3 of high school football this evening! If you’re heading to the bleachers, it looks like a really nice night for it.

Our skies are likely to stay clear enough to see the full moon! Moonrise is at 7:38 p.m.

Friday night football forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The aforementioned upper-level low gets picked up by another trough this weekend, causing moisture to increase.

In addition to higher rain chances, look for lots of clouds, higher humidity and cooler temperatures.

Tracking moisture levels - Sunday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A Monday cold front sends in one more chance for rain. We could hear some rumbles of thunder, too.

All told, many of you will get at least an inch of rain through Monday night. There could be higher totals in isolated spots.

Ad

Rainfall forecast - Through Monday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following the front, look for drier weather and sunshine into midweek.