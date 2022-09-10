It’s a busy Saturday across the area, but you’ll need the rain gear to enjoy it

ROANOKE, Va. – Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather Friday! We’re already seeing some changes today in the form of extra clouds and rain increasing from the south.

There are many festivals and things to do scheduled for our Saturday, like Olde Salem Days and Virginia Tech football. If you want to attend any of those events, you’ll want the rain gear.

Here’s the chance for rain throughout the daytime hours. We expect the most widespread rain to come between 4 and 6 p.m.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shower chances stay in our forecast tonight. With the continuous rain that could be heavy at times, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed most of our area under a level 2 (medium) risk of flooding today.

We’ll pass along any alerts that pop up over the next 24 hours.

Flood risk - Today & tonight (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the clouds and rain, we’re forecasting near stagnant, cool temperatures. The best we’ll be able to do for the high: low to mid 70s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

Ad

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The temperatures recover Sunday and Monday, but rain chances stay in our forecast. It’s a scattered shower chance Sunday, then a thunderstorm risk Monday.

Following Monday’s cold front, we expect much drier air to filter in. The dip in humidity should also come with plenty of sunshine.

Tracking humidity - Wednesday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for cool mornings and warm afternoons from Tuesday through Friday. A taste of early fall weather!