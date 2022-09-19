82º

Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air

We’ll go from 80s to 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: summer, fall, cold front, your local weather authority

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S.

While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 9/22/2022

In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°.

Summer warmth and heat continues into Wednesday

Don’t get too used to that!

A strong cold front moves through Thursday, bringing a crash in temperatures and humidity levels. We may also see a few showers associated with the front Thursday afternoon.

Cold front to bring showers, a crash in temperatures late Thursday

We’ll turn breezy and cooler (and mostly dry) in time for Tech’s Thursday night matchup vs. West Virginia.

Forecast for Tech vs. WVU home game

As the wind calms down, we expect temperatures to fall into the 40s across the entire area Saturday morning. (Some of us in the New River Valley and Highlands will feel that as soon as Friday morning!)

Low temperature forecast for Saturday, 9/24/2022

We’ll warm a bit into the first weekend of fall, which will be beautiful for the many fall festivals going on.

In addition, this strong cold front will guide Hurricane Fiona - which has made a direct impact on Puerto Rico - out to sea.

Tropical headlines as of 3:25 a.m., Monday, 9/19/2022

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

