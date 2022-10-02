One more dreary day before the weather improves for the work week

The next big thing - Quieter pattern for work week

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question: the weather hasn’t been the best this weekend!

Friday night’s heavy rain and wind gave way to just plain old dreary and cool conditions on Saturday. We expect similar weather to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures are likely to sit in the 50s all day long for many of you.

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll have more rain to deal with as the remnants of Ian stay right on top of us.

Look for showers to sink south and the coverage to increase into the afternoon.

Shower coverage - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If there is some good news to take away, it’s not looking like the rain will be all that heavy! We shouldn’t see any localized flooding concerns develop.

Most areas top out at half an inch of rain. We may have a couple spots that get slightly more.

Rainfall forecast - Through 8 a.m. Monday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The showers are expected to move out to the east tonight as Ian’s remnants slowly move away.

I believe we’ll hold onto some clouds Monday, but afternoon high temperatures will recover to the 60s.

More sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected later in the work week.

What we're tracking - Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A cold front Friday could help drop temperatures some into next weekend, but it’s too soon to say for sure. Stay tuned for updates!