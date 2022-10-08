Heads up! Frost/freeze alerts have been posted for Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re feeling some unseasonably chilly air as we get the day started.

Many of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. It’s feeling cooler this morning due to a recent cold front.

After the chilly start, look for a milder, fall-like feel for the afternoon. Our highs are expected to be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures turn chilly this evening, then downright cold overnight! The clear skies and calm winds will help them plummet.

Here’s a projection from our in-house IBM GRAF model of what it could feel like at 6 a.m.

Future Tracker temperatures - Sunday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The expected cold as prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue freeze warnings and frost advisories for many. You can see which alert your area is under in the header picture of this article.

Take precautions with your plants and pets overnight as the temperatures drop. Sunday morning is expected to be the coolest in our region in about six months.

Sunday morning to be coldest since April (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The chilly air is NOT here to stay, though. We expect a gradual warming trend during the first few days of the work week.

Look for high temperatures to return to the 70s by Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re likely to stay dry this weekend and the first few days of the work week. In fact, the only chance of rain this week comes along a Thursday cold front.