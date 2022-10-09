Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live.

This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.

Our other zones (Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside) will be safe from frost tomorrow and everyone will be too warm for it Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Frost/freeze potential - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for temperatures to recover quickly each day after the chilly starts.

Many of us warm to the 60s this afternoon under abundant sunshine. Consider dressing in layers to beat the changing temperatures.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The pattern looks pretty stagnant in the coming days... until Thursday. That’s when a cold front is projected to pass through the area.

The front will spark our only chance of rain this week.

What we're tracking - Thursday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It could be a decent soaking of rain. One of our forecast models is hinting at totals up to a half an inch.

We do need the rain if we hope to have nice fall color this year. Moisture is one of the criteria we look for as the leaves change.

Rainfall forecast - Thursday's cold front (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The cold front will trigger another cool-down for Friday and next weekend. I don’t think it will be AS cold as this weekend, though.