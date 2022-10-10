Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!

We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service.

Areas in blue on the map below will have the chance for frost through 9 a.m.

Cold weather alerts - Until 9 a.m.

Just as we saw yesterday, temperatures swing upward quickly through the morning and into the midday and afternoon.

Our highs will run in the mid-60s in the New River Valley, upper 60s in the Highlands and Roanoke Valley and low 70s across Lynchburg and Southside.

Monday high temperatures

The warm temperatures will be accompanied by abundant sunshine!

It’s a copy-and-paste forecast for Tuesday: mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s after a chilly start.

Wednesday morning doesn’t look as cold and we’ll have afternoon warmth again. Look for a touch more cloud cover ahead of a cold front.

What we're tracking - Wednesday 3 p.m.

The best chance of rain this week comes along the cold front Thursday.

We’re expecting widespread showers, with totals up to half an inch.

What we're tracking - Thursday 3 p.m.

Following the front, look for sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures Friday and this weekend.