Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight.

However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise with the temperatures as everybody peaks in the 70s during the afternoon.

Here’s the hour-by-hour temperature planner. Pretty warm!

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Today’s warm-up will be aided by southwesterly breezes. The wind will be most noticeable during the afternoon.

We expect sustained winds between five and fifteen miles per hour, with gusts reaching 25 mph at times.

Hour-by-hour wind forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind should let up overnight as extra clouds build in. Temperatures won’t be as cold as last night.

We’ll have a couple of frontal boundaries in the vicinity Sunday, but we expect any rain to hold off until later in the day.

Look for rain to become likely by Sunday night.

What we're tracking - Sunday 7 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following a cold front, we’re expecting a significant cool-down for the work week.

It’s nearly a 40 degree drop in temperatures from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday morning!

What we're tracking - Tuesday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

At least the cold air will come with sunshine! If you haven’t turned your heat on yet, you probably will need to by Tuesday.